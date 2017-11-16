Patanjali to set up food park in Telangana

The Patanjali Group will set up a large food park in Telangana with units for processing edible oil, fruit pulp and spices.

It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government on Wednesday.

Patanjali Group also expressed interest in developing indigenous seed varieties and animal feed value chain in the state.

The MoU between the Group and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) was signed at Haridwar in the presence of Baba Ramdev and Telangana Rashtra Samithi Member of Parliament K. Kavitha.

The MP from Nizamabad was leading a delegation which included legislator Jeevan Reddy and TSIIC Managing Director E.V. Narsimha Reddy and others. She held talks with Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Group CEO Acharya Balakrishna.

This was a follow up on Balakrishna’s visit to Nizamabad in November last year.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, made a presentation on the newly launched food processing policy and other progressive schemes of the state government.

The Telangana team also briefed Patanjali’s top management on availability of raw material such as turmeric, chillies, maize and soybean.

Procurement opportunities for citrus fruits and other commodities were also discussed for various Patanjali products, said an official statement here.

Patanjali Group had committed an overall investment of more than Rs 10,000 crore countrywide at World Food India organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in New Delhi.