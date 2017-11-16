Leonardo Olive Oil creates an experiential zone at India International Trade Fair 2017

Leonardo Olive Oil, a flagship brand of Cargill’s food business in India, has set up a differential consumer experience zone at India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2017 from November 14 to November 27, 2017 at Hall no. 18 L & Stall no.25.

In an unprecedented move, Leonardo has come up with a unique concept of three kitchen zones dedicated to the three variants of Leonardo Olive Oil – Cook All, Just Lite and Just Drizzle. At these separate kitchens, consumers will get a chance to taste delicacies prepared using all these variants, along with a clear understanding of their usage.

At these three experiential kitchen zones, the consumers will experience live cooking sessions by three eminent chefs, simultaneously. The main focus of this experience zone is to allow consumers to imbibe the importance of using Leonardo Olive Oil in their day to day cooking. Leonardo Cook All is perfect for all types of Indian cooking including deep frying. Similarly, Leonardo Just Lite is suitable for day to day Indian cooking, shallow frying and sautéing and Leonardo Just drizzle is perfect for salad dressings, dips and condiments and can be a healthier option than butter.

Managing Director of Cargill‘s food business in India, Deoki Muchhal said “Taking forward the recently launched campaign ‘Indian Foods have the Hots for Olive Oil’, for the first time ever, Leonardo Olive Oil has created a unique experience zone of this size and stature. With the purpose of allowing consumers to experience cooking different cuisines with the different variants of Leonardo Olive Oil, this zone will enable consumers to get a look and feel of an actual live cooking experience. With three different kitchen zones catering to different types of cooking, consumers will be able witness healthy and tasty food cooked in Leonardo Olive Oil.”

Taking this consumer experience further, Leonardo Olive Oil has tied up with Grofers as their e-commerce partner, allowing consumers to get the products delivered to their doorsteps.

Leonardo Olive Oil has highest MUFA (75 per cent), is a rich source of antioxidants and oleic acid. Food cooked in Leonardo Olive Oil absorbs 67 per cent less oil as compared to regular refined oil (as per the study conducted by NABL Accredited Lab). Olive Oil is a Heart Plus oil, helps in supplementing metabolism, is a Natural source of Vitamin E and makes consumers feel light.