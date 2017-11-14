United Colors of Benetton aims to empower over 6,000 women weavers

A new initiative #UnitedByPurpose by a fashion brand aims to empower over 6,000 rural women artisans across India.

The initiative is by fashion brand United Colors of Benetton, in partnership with Devbhumi, a registered company owned by rural women from remote villages in Uttarakhand.

Through this, they aspire to create a platform for local artisans across India for them to showcase their craft to a wider segment of consumers, said a statement.

Each season will witness collaborations with groups and communities of skilled craftspersons to launch special capsule collections under the initiative, commencing with Autumn/Winter 2017.

The DevbhumixBenetton collection features limited edition of scarves.

“Through the association with Devbhumi, we aim at empowering women from Uttarakhand villages, wherein the money from each purchase shall go towards the development of these 6,000 plus women working with Devbhumi,” said Managing Director and CEO, Benetton India Pvt Ltd, Sundeep Chugh.

Jack Croucher, Founder of Devbhumi, said the entire production value chain for the scarves is taking place within the Uttarakhand Himalayas.