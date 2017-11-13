Luxury furniture brand Maison opens flagship store in India

Luxury furniture brand Maison by International Furniture Brands has launched its first store here.

Spread across 4000 sq ft, the brand will showcase a blend of classic, timeless, clean curves combined with straight lines with a contemporary twist, read a statement.

Elaborating on the launch, Creative Director at Maison, Aruna Tara said: “We are extremely excited about the launch of the first Maison flagship store in India. With our in-depth knowledge of global home fashion trends, we have carefully curated a fine selection of transitional furniture and décor accessories that will add to the style quotient of trendy homes and up-market office spaces.

“I am confident that this premium collection will appeal to a large section of design-conscious consumers in India.”

The flagship store in Mumbai showcases dining, living and bedroom concepts. The colour palate has been kept neutral ranging from pristine whites to soft tone greys with accents of mauve, indigo blue and olive green.