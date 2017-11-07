Verka: A Crowd Puller at World Food India

Verka the flagship brand of Milkfed is participating in the ongoing mega event World Food India organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

World Food India is one of the largest gathering of investors, manufacturers, producers, food processors, policy makers, and organizations across the globe.

Verka is one of the most loved and leading dairy brands of the region. Changing with the times and public needs, Verka has undergone a total makeover, expanding its product line from basic products milk and ghee to as many as 15 items now to match the palate of consumers.

It is not only the need of times but the processing of fast perishable milk into products with larger shelf life viz curd, lassi, pasteurized tetra packed milk, table butter, skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, cheese, paneer, ice creams, kheer, sweets, flavored milk, shakes and many other products to match the needs as well as match the peer strengths. Recent product launches include jeera raita, shahi dahi, jal jeera, neembu paani, etc to satiate the taste buds of consumers.

Speaking on the occasion H S Grewal, AMD, Milkfed said, “It is a wonderful opportunity for the manufacturers and traders to showcase goods at the international level. Verka has actively participated in such events in the past and have got great response from the consumers.”

“This gives us an opportunity to interact with the consumer and get their valuable feedback on the products, in order to give them the best,” he added.