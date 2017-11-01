Urban Ladder launches second store in Bengaluru

Adding another feather to its retail hat, Urban Ladder, India’s leading furniture and home decor brand, opened its new store in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Friday. Strategically building on its Omnichannel presence, this will be the third offline format, in the last 6 months, since the brand opened its sofa lounge and flagship store.

Urban Ladder’s store in Whitefield is spread across 5,500-sq. ft of real estate, housing the best and brightest of the UL catalogue. The plush store is nestled in the heart of Siddapura Village, at the premium High Street at Miraya Rose, Whitefield.

“As the city limits and customer base expands, so must we. Whitefield has been a huge contributor to our existing customer base. With the flagship store in Domlur, we couldn’t have imagined the overwhelming love we’d get on our first attempt at offline retail,” says CEO & Co-Founder, Urban Ladder, Ashish Goel.

“We are reinvesting all that love and learning back into the Whitefield store for our customers here. We created a great space to help customers find the designs and products they seek. We welcome our fellow Bangaloreans to stop for a fantastic home decor experience.”

Harnessing the grand success of its flagship store in Domlur, Urban Ladder has imbibed all the valuable learnings from its first formats into the new one. Urban Ladder has also creatively optimized every inch of the store, strengthening its commitment to design and delivering a fantastic customer experience. Customers will have more to touch, feel, and experience at this new home for Urban Ladder. The brand’s virtual reality platform has also been recharged with fresh new product categories and customizable features to help customers get an even more realistic experience of Urban Ladder’s infinite catalogue.

Currently, Urban Ladder has two retail stores and a sofa lounge in Bangalore. Armed with the single brand retail (SBRT) licence, Urban Ladder will be able to create more customer touch points across the country as well as establish its own private label. Urban Ladder aims to be profitable in the next 18-20 months and is targeting at an IPO in the next 3 years.