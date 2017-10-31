Top 10 malls with the best non-profit campaigns in India

1 VIRTUOUS RETAIL

VR Bengaluru collaborated with “Make My Wish” to grant the wishes of orphans and underprivileged children from chosen orphanages and child caring agencies in Bangalore. The mall gathered the wishes of these children and distributed them to expat and Indian connections who were happy to grant these wishes. This initiative concluded in December with the “Make A Wish Children’s Carnival”, a special day for these kids which the mall made even more special.

VR Surat has also worked along with various partners at the centre and beyond to organise activities like Green-walk, Say No to Drugs, Nukkad Natak, Neon Run, Say No to Child Labour, Blood Donation Camps, and Health Check-Up Camps.

Apart from this the mall also organized events on Women’s Day, Mother’s Day. Events like Book Donation and Water Donation were also a part of their way of giving back to the society.

For the first time ever, the mall also made an eco-friendly, edible Ganapati idol at the centre for 10 days on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi. On the last day of the festival, the idol was immersed in milk and given to underprivileged children.