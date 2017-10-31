Delhi’s Khadi Gramodyog saw record sale on Dhanteras

The Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan store here witnessed a record sale of Rs 1 crore on the occasion of Dhanteras, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi also said that during Diwali the sale of Khadi gift coupons zoomed by around 680 per cent.

“On Gandhi Jayanti, I have always advocated the use of khadi and handloom. What has it led to? You will be glad to know that on the 17th of this month on the day of Dhanteras, the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan store in Delhi witnessed a record sale of Rs 1 crore,” Modi said.

Compared to last year, the total sales of Khadi and handicrafts increased by almost 90 per cent.

“One can clearly see that today, the youth, the elderly, women, in fact every age group is taking to Khadi and handloom,” Modi said.

He said Khadi and handloom were transforming and empowering the poor by bringing positive and qualitative changes in their lives.

From the days of ‘Khadi for Nation’, India first saw ‘Khadi for Fashion’ and now the country was moving towards ‘Khadi for transformation’, Modi said.

The Prime Minister said: “Khadi and handloom have transformed the lives of the poorest of the poor and are emerging as a powerful means of empowering them. It is playing a very important role for Gramodaya.

“I can imagine how many weaver families, poor families and the families working on handloom must have benefited from this.”