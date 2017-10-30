Whirlpool of India reports 25.08 pc increase in Q2 net profit at Rs 73.45 crore

Home appliances maker Whirlpool of India has reported a 25.08 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 73.45 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

According to a PTI report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 58.72 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income during the second quarter went up by 24 per cent to Rs 1,187.35 crore from Rs 957.53 crore in the year-ago period, Whirlpool of India Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Chairman and Executive Director, Whirlpool of India, Arvind Uppal was quoted by PTI as saying: “There has been a strong performance aided by an early Diwali but adversely impacted due to the GST transition. We are starting to see the re-emergence of raw material headwinds but remain extremely positive about the future on the back of strong demand.”