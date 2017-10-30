Home Big Grid Retailers offer new tools to help shoppers find the perfect fit

Retailers offer new tools to help shoppers find the perfect fit

Stores watching take a larger share of clothing sales are trying to solve one of the most vexing issues for online shoppers: Finding items that fit properly.

Amazon, which some analysts say would surpass Macy's this year as the largest US clothing seller, is offering some customers an Alexa-powered device that doubles as a selfie- stick machine and a stylist

According to a PTI report: The retailers are unleashing tools that use artificial intelligence to replicate the help a salesperson at a store might offer, calculate a shopper’s most likely body shape, or use 3D models for a virtual fitting room try-on.

Retailers want to reduce the rate of online returns, which can be up to 40 per cent, and thus make customers happier, and more likely to be repeat shoppers.

