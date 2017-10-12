RoohAfza partners with 100 Barista stores to attract newer consumers across the country

Hamdard Laboratories, an over 100 year old iconic FMCG company’s flagship brand RoohAfza has striked a delicious partnership with Barista Coffee Company with 100 Barista stores with a focus on RoohAfza affinity markets, and the potential to attract newer consumers based on their demographics.

The split of the stores is around 58% per cent in north, 21 per cent in west region, 12 per cent in south markets and rest in the east region, covering key marquee stores is most cities. Hamdard views this strategic partnership as a long term association and with this investment they are making to seed RoohAfza usage in alternate formats, to a new audience.

Barista is a pioneer of the coffee business in India, with a huge network of outlets across the country. After some invigorating sensorial experiments, Barista has curated two exciting cold beverages, RoohAfza Shakerato and Masaaala RoohAfza today. This move comes post the launch of the ready-to-drink RoohAfza Fusion and the media campaign ‘Greed is good’, in a bid to connect with the youth of the country.

The two new beverages offer a completely new consumer experience; creating a surprising, unexpected twist. The coffee fusion drink Roohafza Shakerato, nicely blends coffee made from 100 per cent Arabica beans and the established flavour of Roohafza. The Masaaala Roohafza is yet another innovative drink that takes you down the tangy route with shikanji masala, mint leaves, lemon and ice.

Apart from the two new drinks, Hamdard has a range of exciting beverages and also other snacks lined up for the coming months. The company will soon announce more delightful offerings for which the product development and R&D is already underway. Their vision is to seed the consumer’s mind and palate with newer and more innovative ways to consume their favourite Roohafza.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Hamdard, Mansoor Ali said, “This endeavor is a part of the transformational phase that Hamdard is currently in. One of the key focus areas is to establish a connect for Roohafza with the millennials of today, and be available to them in the formats and environment they hang out in. There has been a perceptible move towards natural, herbal products in the consumer space, and RoohAfza sits naturally on this positioning. The two drinks, Roohafza Shakerato and Masaaala provide for an edgy fusion of two sensorial beverages, and we think this will go a long way in establishing alternate and myriad usages of RoohAfza all year long. We would also be introducing hot drink combinations for the oncoming winter season. We see this unique partnership with Barista as a long term strategic alliance, where heritage meets cool and gives the young consumers a twist they would love.”

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer, Barista, Puneet Gulati said “Innovation has been the corner stone to our success and that’s the mantra we would carry forward for future as well. Barista is excited to partner with Hamdard and launch a fresh new perspective in cold beverages. The proposed Coffee fusion drink Roohafza Shakerato, nicely blends our coffee made from 100% Arabica beans and the established flavour of Roohafza. Our endeavor is to line up more exciting offering in times to come. Our association with Hamdard is a testimony to the fact that we keep having newer reasons for guests to visit our stores.”