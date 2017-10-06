Daniel Mazon appointed Vice Chairman, MD Philips India

Philips India has appointed Daniel Mazon as its Vice Chairman and Managing Director with effect from October 3.

Mazon has taken over from V Raja, who retired on September 30, Philips India said in a statement.

Mazon, who has close to two decades of experience in healthcare industry, will be responsible for driving the overall growth for Philips businesses in India, while focusing on customers and operational excellence.

“We have the right focus on innovation and the technological capabilities to make this happen and you will see Philips India playing a big role in transforming this great country,” Mazon said.

Philips India is a subsidiary of Royal Philips of the Netherlands, a leading health technology company.

Prior to this appointment, Mazon, who has been with Royal Philips for the past six years had led the Philips Healthcare transformation in Latin America.

He started his career with GE Healthcare in the US and spent over 12 years in various roles.