Paswan asks states to take action to curb sale of adulterated food items

Paswan asks states to take action to curb sale of adulterated food...

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has asked states to take action to curb sale of adulterated food items and poor quality gold jewellery during the festival season.

According to a PTI report: In a letter written to state governments, Paswan said though consumers are at relief in view of ‘stable’ prices of most essential commodities, but the issue of sale of adulterated sweets and other food items is a concern.

Even sale of poor quality jewellery during festival period is a matter of concern even as the government is implementing a ‘gold hallmarking’ scheme to assure quality and protect consumers, he said.

“To stop sale of adulterated food items and quality jewellery during festival season, I request you to take necessary action in this regard,” Paswan said in the letter.