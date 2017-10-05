Nukkadwala introduces India’s first ‘HotSpot Drive Thru’

Nukkadwala – a new Indian QSR chain by NCR-based real estate and hospitality major Vatika Group, which aims to make India’s street food famous across the globe – has come out with a unique concept.

Customers are now given the option to call, place an order, designate a HotSpot within walking distance of the Nukkadwala outlet and get food delivered to their car.

Patrons who want to avoid parking and standing in a queue waiting for their order to be readied and then collect it can now avail this option from Nukkadwala.

Nukkadwala’s Entry in the QSR Segment

Indian cuisine is widely accepted as one of the most broad-ranging and interesting cuisines worldwide and our regional diversity is visible in the spread and strength of the regional cuisines.

Tapping the same feeling of nostalgia, Nukkadwala strives to provide all consumers a service experience that encompasses warmth, good service and unrivaled cuisine.

The brand promise encompasses offering customers authentic flavours of hand-picked regionally-popular Indian food served hygienically.

“We plan on extending our brand presence to Delhi NCR and followed by North India and Bengaluru. We will soon be taking Nukkadwala overseas by opening stores at Middle East, New York and London. Our expansion is carefully planned based on markets as well as complete backend support,” said Gaurav Bhalla, Director, Vatika Group.

“We are a very young brand and are happy to serve 1 lakh customers every month who have appreciated our food offering, ambience and design of our outlets. Also we have achieved the milestone of opening 10 stores across Delhi NCR. This has been possible due to our loyal customers who have showered immense love and showed true patronage towards Nukkadwala,” he added.

“We plan to continue the momentum in the future as well. Nukkadwala has national and international aspirations. Our expansion is carefully planned based on markets as well as complete backend support. However, we will be expanding beyond India as per our network expansion plan. We soon intend to take Indian food to every nukkad (corner) of the world. Nukkadwala aims to bind the diverse country together with delicacies and love,” he further stated.

QSR or Quick Service Restaurants is the fastest growing segment in foodservice in India and thus has a bright future in the country. The room for QSRs to grow in India is enormous. The number of restaurants per person is much lower than what you have in the developed countries.

“Going ahead, innovations that will mark this segment will be faster turnarounds, dynamic menu, interactive ordering systems to reduce ordering time and simple customer loyalty programs to help customers take frequent visit decisions,” concluded Bhalla.