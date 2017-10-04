Reliance Retail’s experiential store in Mumbai, Project Eve

In a pioneering effort that redefines the shopping experience of Indian women, Project Eve has launched its first flagship store in Mumbai. The store in Inorbit Malad spans across 10,000 sq.ft. which is a unique concept in premium segment with a strong focus on independent and sophisticated women in the age group of 25-40. Project Eve is the destination store which is built around the women to provide nearly everything that a woman needs to look and feel good.

Built with a mission to constantly create new and innovate, the store offers impeccable experience through its elegant ambience, in-store salon, personal stylist, plush trial rooms with lounge area along with a curated collection in apparel and beauty. Some international brands like Saint Tropez and Juna Rose are exclusively available at Project Eve Store. Apparel collection in Indian and Western wear includes handpicked brands, own label – Project Eve and an exclusive designer collection by Rahul Mishra. Key brands in Indian and western wear include AND, Kraus, Levis, Vero Moda, Only, W, Swadesh.

Built for the discerning woman, the store offers precious jewellery form Gitanjali Jewels, beauty products from the likes of Chambor, Loreal Paris, Isadora etc and fragrances from Bvlgari, Issey Miyake, Hugo Boss, Gucci, Elizabeth Arden and many more. Project Eve also boasts of the lingerie and beauty store-in-store format of Marks and Spencers. This is the first time globally that M&S has launched an SIS, away from its exclusive store format.

Project Eve is crafted especially around women – to celebrate her. Every aspect of the store speaks loudly for women, may it be the collection with limited sizes for exclusivity, discovery based aisle structure, international experience and ambience, high street store staff or minute detailing like twin trial room, charging dockets and express check out at beauty section. The spacious trial rooms have been thoughtfully designed to pamper women with elegance including detailing like side tables, seating space and light modes for day and evening looks.

Reliance Retail has aggressive plans of expansion for the new premium retail format. It plans at expand its reach to top 10 cities across the country. The format will also have a café in its standalone stores to come in next few months.

The larger mission of Project Eve extends beyond its exclusive and aesthetic offering. The brand campaign of #MyEvespiration, is a social movement to recognise and celebrate women who inspire one another. Along with personalised invites – a unique hand delivered corsage, customised special compliment buttons have been placed around the city.