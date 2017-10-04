Mango opens first Delhi store with Myntra, reveals plans to open 25 stores in 5 years

Mango has opened its first store in Delhi in association with fashion portal, Myntra. The brand plans on opening 25 stores in the next five years, five of them before the end of 2017.

Myntra has partnered with select retail companies to curate Mango’s offline business in India and with this alliance, the firm has laid out its new Omnichannel strategy, improving the shopping experience for its customers in India.

The first store opens on October 4, 2017, in Delhi at Select Citywalk Mall (Saket district), with an event hosted by model and actress Illeana D’Cruz. The second store opening will take place in Mumbai, at Phoenix Mall, next month, and will be followed by three more before the end of 2017.

The new store is equipped with advanced technology to provide a seamless shopping experience for customer in India.

All Mango stores in the country will feature integrated inventory and the concept of ‘Endless Aisle’, enabling customers to browse the Mango collection on a tablet, check out product details and availability and have goods from other stores delivered to their doorstep.

These tablets are also used to provide personalized recommendations based on purchase history, and inform customers about new products and styles. Customers will also be able to skip at billing counters, using the Assisted Checkout feature on tablets.

In 2017, Mango chose Myntra as partner to develop its online business in India, given that it is the largest and most reputable online retailer in the country. In less than three years, Mango has become one of the five top-selling women’s western wear brands on Myntra marketplace, with annual growth rates in excess of 100 per cent.

According to Mango Executive Vice President, Daniel Lopez: “This is the beginning of an expansion plan in India that will cover the next 5 years. We have an excellent relationship with Myntra and their expertise has allowed us to reach virtually every corner of India and increase our customer base exponentially as a result. Following an Omnichannel strategy and having a presence in the country with physical stores will allow us to generate value for consumers by improving their shopping experience.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ananth Narayanan, CEO of Myntra & Jabong, said. “Helping launch the first Mango store in Delhi is a huge step in the direction of building a robust omni-channel presence for the brand. Mango has been growing at 100 per cent YoY rate on the platform and continues to enjoy great fashion appeal amongst shoppers in India. The new technology-packed store is set to redefine the way consumers in India experience brands in the future.”

Mango was founded in 1984 and is today one of the leading fashion groups in the world. Based in its city of origin, Barcelona, the company has an extensive store network of close to 800,000 m2 in 100 countries.

The company closed the 2016 financial year with sales of 2.26 billion euros.

Myntra, on the other hand, is one India’s leading platform for fashion brands and a pioneer in m-commerce plays. Myntra market place lists over 2,000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, US Polo, Fabindia, Biba and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear.