Calvin Klein to open multi-brand lifestyle stores in Shanghai and Düsseldorf

Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. has announced the opening of new Calvin Klein multi-brand lifestyle stores in Shanghai, China and Düsseldorf, Germany. Each store is a flagship and features the brand’s latest retail design concepts.

The 6,000 square foot, two-story Shanghai store is located in Raffles City and offers men’s and women’s CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein performance apparel and accessories. The new store in Düsseldorf is located on Königsallee Boulevard and spans three floors and over 3,500 square feet, and offers men’s and women’s Calvin Klein sportswear and accessories, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein Swimwear.

The new design concept for each of these retail locations communicates the brand’s minimal, modern aesthetic with a fresh addition of color and sumptuous materials to enhance the consumer experience. Vibrant cobalt blue curtains frame the entrance, while geometric-shaped lush rugs in soft pink set a luxurious tone and contribute an elegant counterpoint to the gray concrete.

Kvadrat/Raf Simons fabric is utilized throughout as well as Utrecht chairs by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld, which are distributed by Cassina. Oversized silhouette cut-out images of models in the brand’s latest styles are suspended from the ceiling, delineating spaces and communicating the product story of the store.

Digital technology is also utilized throughout the stores, offering consumers the opportunity to actively participate in a personalized shopping experience and engage with the products and the brand in new, unique ways. Interactive video and denim fit guide walls allow consumers to browse items featured in the brand’s current campaign and make selections to try on in-store. In the Shanghai location, an interactive video table invites consumers to explore the brand on a deeper level via newspaper, magazine and online articles on the brand, key milestones, runway show videos and recent events, as well as the brand’s official social media platforms.

“Our new flagship stores in Shanghai and Düsseldorf represent Calvin Klein’s commitment to strong consumer experience, technological innovation, and unmatched brand equity for our global audience,” said Chief Executive Officer, Calvin Klein, Inc., Steve Shiffman.

Shiffman further added, “As we continue to focus on expanding CALVIN KLEIN’s global footprint, it is our objective to bring a best-in-class retail experience to key markets and shopping destinations around the world.”