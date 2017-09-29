Walmart India all set to enter Mumbai with its Cash & Carry Fulfillment Center

With in a few months after signing the MoU with the Government of Maharashtra, Walmart India on Friday announced its plans to launch its Cash & Carry business in Mumbai with the mission of enabling small businesses prosper.

As part of the growth plans in Maharashtra and with the objective of catering to the business needs of small businesses, resellers, kirana stores, office and institutions and HoReCa members of Mumbai city and neighbouring areas, Walmart India is planning to open a Fulfillment Center (FC) in the city. This FC will bring in almost 1,500 direct and indirect jobs to the city and help develop SME suppliers in the state.

With this, Walmart India brings the unique propositions of wide range of quality merchandise, local assortment, unique shopping options, state of the art door-step delivery and convenient payment solutions to its members in Mumbai.

Members will be able to shop from the comforts of their premises in four ways – by browsing and placing orders through its website www.bestprice.in ; through Best Price mobile app; by dialling the Call Centre (0120-4878888 and 180030101911) and through various Kirana Relationship Managers.

Announcing the launch of the Fulfillment Center, President & CEO of Walmart India, Krish Iyer said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of our Cash & Carry business in Maharashtra through this unique Fulfillment Center. This will enable kiranas, resellers & other businesses in Mumbai and neighbouring areas to get access to a wide and exciting assortment of merchandise relevant to them without stepping out of their stores. This FC has been curated keeping in mind the finer nuances of convenience of small resellers, kiranas and other businesses – choice, value and service that they expect – great quality and competitively priced merchandise, doorstep delivery and easy payment solutions. Even as we hope to open the services to our members shortly in October first week, our Sales teams are already on the ground to enrol members and book orders.

The FC will contribute to the State and local economy by creating over 1,500 direct and indirect local jobs, developing SME suppliers, enhancing women’s economic empowerment and empowering local communities. Besides, we work closely with our partners to enhance our mutual operating environments and with this initiative we are taking another definitive step towards building India’s most impactful distribution eco-system.”

Soon after the launch of this FC, Walmart India would be setting up various touchpoints across the city for members to get a virtual store walk and browse through the aisles. A member registration desk will also help them become members instantly.

“Walmart India recently signed the MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to build 15 Cash & Carry stores under the brand of Best Price in the State of Maharashtra. We already have 2 Cash & Carry stores in the State – in Aurangabad and in Amravati. The new Cash & Carry stores will be set up across different cities (namely Pune, Nagpur, Nashik etc), where sites are being currently finalized. The Cash & Carry stores have the potential to augment the local economy in terms of job creation, farmer training, supplier engagement and women’s economic empowerment. With 15 stores in Maharashtra, Walmart India will be creating 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, with each store providing employment opportunity to 2,000 people, directly and indirectly,” revealed Iyer.