Department-store chain Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell to retire in 2018

Department-store chain Kohl’s said Tuesday that CEO and Chairman Kevin Mansell would relinquish his post in May after nearly a decade in the job, and Chief Merchandising and Customer Officer Michelle Gass will take the reins as CEO.

Gass joined Kohl’s in 2013 and has been instrumental in launching new product categories and adding partners and brands. She played key roles in bringing Under Armour into the company’s stores this year and also the recently announced partnerships with Amazon.com.

She is a veteran of Starbucks marketing, products and strategy, having spent nearly 17 years at the Seattle-based coffee giant.

Mansell, a 35-year veteran at Kohl‘s, has been the CEO since August 2008.

“The retail industry is going through a transformational amount of change and Michelle is extremely well qualified and positioned to lead Kohl’s through this evolution,” Mansell said in a statement.

The company also said it tapped Sona Chawla, its chief operating officer as president. Prior to joining Kohl’s, Chawla worked at Walgreens Boots Alliance.