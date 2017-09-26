Dabur joins hands with Amazon to sell its products in global markets

Homegrown FMCG company Dabur joined hands with Amazon to sell its range of herbal and ayurvedic products in the US, Canada and Mexican markets.

Under this partnership, Amazon Global Selling Program will help Dabur to sell 30 products from bits popular range such as Vatika hair oil, Meswak toothpaste and Chyawanprash to the consumers in the other countries.

Launched in India in May 2015, Amazon Global Selling Program facilitates Indian sellers to sell their products to consumers across the globe. At present 26,000 Indian sellers are enrolled in this program who collectively lists more than 70 million products for the global audience.

“We have currently launched 30 products on Amazon to begin with. Within the next six months we would add 80 new products on the site to be sold across these international market,” said Executive Director – Consumer Care Business, Dabur India, Krishan Kumar Chutani.

According to Chutani, around 30 per cent of the total revenues for the company comes from the international markets.

“The alliance will help Dabur to expand internationally as they increase their reach and further penetrate into Amazon’s global marketplaces,” said Director and GM – Seller Services, Amazon India, Gopal Pillai.