ShopClues launches private label MEIA, to launch exclusive labels for men’s fashion, electronics and accessories soon

ShopClues, India’s first and largest online marketplace has introduced – MEIA, its first fashion wear exclusive label. On its run to IPO, this is the e-commerce giant’s second exclusive label after their first successful home and décor brand launch – Home Berry.

MEIA has been designed as a stylish, in vogue, pocket-friendly brand for the young working woman of India residing in Tier II and III markets of Bharat. Continuing its focus on bringing great value-for-money propositions for its consumers, the products under this affordable fashion label start from ₹399.

The label has been created for the aspirational Indian woman, who wants quality fashion wear but at an affordable price. MEIA offers a vivid range on products including designer kurtis, chunky jewellery, clutches, and fashionable watches, to cater to the fashion needs of women between 18- 35 years. The products under the label were launched just prior to the festive season and will be included in the ShopClues ‘Maha Bharat Diwali Sale’ (21st September – 28th September, 2017) as well.

Aligned with ShopClues’ DNA of being a true marketplace, the brand has identified top merchants in the Lifestyle category, who will manufacture products at their end, as per ShopClues’ Surety standards and guidelines, and ShopClues will support them in terms of branding and end to end logistics. The five-point quality check under ShopClues Surety program will ensure right value products are delivered to the consumer.

“ShopClues’ focus has always been filling the need-gap of consumers of Tier II & III towns of India – Bharat. Our total buyer base from these cities is more than 70 per cent and the demand for better quality, affordable-designer products is increasing every day. India’s fashion segment is evolving at a great pace and is one of the fastest growing and profitable categories, especially online. With the launch of our first ever fashion label, MEIA, we are solving the fashion needs of the Indian working woman who is looking for trendy and high on design pieces which are affordable. In the next few months, we are looking to launch our biggest exclusive labels yet in Men’s fashion, electronics and accessories,” Co-Founder and CBO ShopClues, Radhika Aggarwal, said.

“Fashion has always been our top performing category, with about 50 per cent of ShopClues’ total revenue coming from the category, and with MEIA launch will we are looking to strengthen our hold in the affordable fashion wear market in Tier II, III and IV cities. MEIA products are also a part of our ‘Maha Bharat Diwali Sale’ where people can shop to their heart’s content,” she added.