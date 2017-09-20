Flipkart expects 17x jump in fashion during Big Billion Days sale

Fashion is one of the biggest categories which will drive more than 60 per cent of all sales during the Big Billion Days (BBD) sale at Flipkart, says an official from the e-commerce platform.

The platform expects a 17-time jump in business in the fashion segment on the opening day of Big Billion Days (BBD) compared to non-sale days.

Over one crore styles will be on sale with five times more styles on deep discounts from last BBD to cater to over 60 per cent of Flipkart’s overall shoppers — who will shop across fashion categories on the platform.

“Over the years, Big Billion Days sale has emerged as the name synonymous with festive shopping in the country, bringing more and more Indians to shop online. Fashion is one of the biggest categories which will drive more than 60 per cent of all sales during this event,” Head of Fashion & Lifestyle at Flipkart, Rishi Vasudeva told IANS.

“In a run up to festive season, Flipkart Fashion has significantly scaled selection topped with exclusive ranges from popular brands, crazy deals and countless choices,” Vasudeva added.

In an anticipation of increase in demand, the platform has doubled its inventory capacity for fashion products as compared to last year’s BBD. The sale period is September 20-24.