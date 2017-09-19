Home IRF 2017 India Retail Forum live Blog From Renaissance Hotel, Mumbai. India.

    September 19, 2017

    Riya Kalra: Co-founder,Candyskin
    Started in January this year and already have 45 offline stores. We are gonna make presence on Myntra soon.

    September 19, 2017

    Pallav Atreja: MAS Holdings ( Business Head)
    We want to combine all channels and make it an omni-channel experience for our customers. Right now we are targeting South East Asian market. 3 yrs ago online was nowhere, but now it has flourished.

    September 19, 2017

    Pooja Maheshwari Salwan: Ajio.com
    Our competitors are Myntra Jabong.We are more curative. We want customers to feel that they get the premium quality experience.

    September 19, 2017

    Shivani Poddar: Co-founder Faballey india
    On their competitors- brands they compete with are online as well as offline. They even compete with linking street shops.

    September 19, 2017

    From the OmniChannel Forum

