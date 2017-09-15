amanté launches its 10th exclusive store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram

Ringing in its 10th year anniversary, amanté, the international intimate-wear brand celebrated the launch of its 10th store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. amanté has rapidly grown and has strengthened its presence with 10 exclusive stores and over 1,500 outlets across the country.

Spread over 1,250 sq. ft in Ambience Mall, Gurugram, the brand aims at increasing its customer outreach and be accessible to all the fashion-conscious women who are discerning for their perfect match. Offering stylish and indulgent intimate wear, that offer both comfort and fashion to modern Asian women, amanté is all set to start the season with its new store.

Following the launch of their 9th store in Shipra Mall, Ghaziabad, this is amanté’s third store in Delhi-NCR and the second largest store in the country.

Speaking about the launch, CEO, MAS Brands India Pvt. Ltd, Vivek Mehta said, “We are ecstatic to launch our 10th exclusive store, here in Ambience Mall, in tune with our 10th year anniversary. The journey so far has been great and since the brand’s entry in India, amanté has strived to provide consumers with premium, fashionable intimate-wear and we hope to do so in the years to come. We are excited about expanding our presence in the Delhi-NCR region, which is an important market for us. The consumers, here, are very fashion conscious and we are happy to bring the international amanté experience closer to them. We have aggressive plans to continue expanding our doors in the coming months.”

With stunning soft, modern décor, amanté’s new store showcases its latest Autumn-Winter collection, Muse. Inspired by the poised, feminine, woman of substance; the collection is trendy and sophisticated. Featuring digital floral prints, geometric mesh, sleek stripes and two-toned soft lace, the hues are selected keeping in mind the trends of this season, which are celebratory reds and shades of blue with cool greys, with pops of neon pink and blush nude tone of evening sands.

Catering to all intimate-wear needs, the brand hosts a wide range of active wear, night wear, swimwear, bridal wear amongst a myriad of new styles for the customers to choose from. The available merchandise complements various aspects of a woman’s daily life: work, leisure, fitness and casual activity.

The range starts at Rs 495/- and is available at all amanté exclusive stores, leading outlets and on www.amantelingerie.com