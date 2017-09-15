ONLY launches collection featuring Disney Donald Duck

From the vibrant world of Disney, a stand-out character that is loved and adored for his energetic personality is surely Donald Duck! He might be quick tempered and mischievous but he is also funny, smart, and a great friend.

To bring alive his distinctive charm and relive his timeless nostalgia, ONLY launched a collection featuring the world’s most popular animated duck.

The unique clothing line comprises of quirky printed shirt dresses, eye-catching crop tops, comfy joggers and laced-up plaid shirts to celebrate the legendary character. From his popular pout to classic sailor suit to famous angry face, the graphics creatively weave the elements related to Donald Duck in the design.

That’s not all, to maintain the trend quotient as well as to suit every personality; the team has put together an eclectic mix of fun and cute wardrobe options for all those wanting to go on a warm and fuzzy nostalgic ride down childhood memories. The capsule also has a laid-back, athleisure undertone to it so one can pull off looks that simply spell comfort and ease.

The collection is now available across ONLY stores in India, and can also be shopped online on the website. It is priced at Rs 1,299 onwards.