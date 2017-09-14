Pacific Mall revamps retail portfolio with over a dozen new Indian and global brands

Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, one of Delhi’s premium shopping, entertainment and leisure destinations, has introduced over a dozen new retail brands and restaurants in the mall.

As part of the new brand outlook and strategy, the group also unveiled its new brand identity and logo. Some of the new brands that find space at the mall are Superdry, GAP, Armani Exchange, Mango, Dune Hamleys, Nike Kicks Lounge, Asics, Metro Shoes, Baggit and Arrow Sports.

There is an added focus on multi-cuisine and fine-dining and towards this new outlets including Chili’s, Café Delhi Heights, Beer Café, Castle’s Barbeque, Khan Chacha, Cafe Hawkers and Street Foods of India by Punjab Grill and Sugar & Spice have been introduced in the mall.

This augmentation comes immediately after last year’s addition of brands like Decathlon, Marks & Spencer, Max, Meena Bazaar, Steve Madden, Only and Aeropostale.

Executive Director of Pacific India Group, Abhishek Bansal, says, “Our brand name and logo are important indicators of who we are and what we stand for. When we think of our consumer, one thing that they majorly look out for are the presence of all relevant brands, multiple dining and entertainment options within the mall. So, 70-80 per cent of the changes should be offering collection of premium brand to the customers and bringing in extended dining alternatives in restaurant and QSR formats, which of course has been there. We’ve received a tremendous response and a lot of love from our patrons. And there’s so much more that we have in store for them in the coming months. Now we are taking the opportunity to strengthen and modernise how we represent ourselves to our clients, our people and the communities in which we operate.”

The mall’s location at Tagore Garden and the vicinity are definitely plus point and the team has continuously progressed over the years thanks to the popularity of mall’s services, ROI, value proposition and best customer experience and satisfaction.

The mall management regularly interacts with customers and conducts research and interactive surveys to ensure that the data analysed can be utilised to help them prioritize on brand mix and areas of focus and investment.

Pacific’s new logo highlights the brands vision of delighting people and their style of living by introducing the elements of ‘Art of Leisure’.

The logo signifies a formal and stylish font depicting class and an instinct for finer things. The stark white lettering stands for clarity and black background connotes all things premium. Designed for the discerning, the floral icon appears as a like a single diamond marking its place without being ostentatious about it.

The evolution of Pacific Mall’s logo signifies change in the brand’s attitude by showcasing itself as a progressive, powerful and innovative mall which aims to provide international shopping experience to its customer.

The premium brand mix, absolute dining and entertainment alternatives and array of services ensure that every visit to Pacific mall is a mesmerising experience in itself for anyone who walks into the mall.