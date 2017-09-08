Indian Olive Association elects Cargill Foods’ Neelima Burra new President

Indian Olive Association, established to promote, protect and safeguard the interests of the olive and olive oil industry, elects new members in its Executive Council. During its Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, the ex-members of the council retired and new elections took place for the offices of the President and Vice President.

In its new Executive Council, Neelima Burra – Country Head, Olive Oil and CMO of Cargill Foods India has been elected as the new President. She was earlier operating as the Vice President of IOA and has replaced Rajneesh Bhasin, M.D. Borges India, as the President of the association. Rahul Upadhyay, CEO, Rian Imports & Marketing, has been elected as the new Vice President.

Neelima Burra said during the occasion, “I am glad to be elected as the President of this prestigious organization. In my new role, my endeavor will be to work towards taking the efforts of the association to the next level to popularize the health and wellness benefits of Olives and Olive Oil in the country. I envision to steer the energies of the association towards making olive category a part of the monthly purchase of the Indian households.”

CEO, Rian Imports & Marketing, Rahul Upadhyay mentioned, “As the elected Vice President of this association, I will continue my efforts to increase awareness about olives and olive oil. I look forward to working with the association in its continuous endeavors in promoting and safeguarding the olive oil and its related categories.”

V.N. Dalmia who has been the brain behind the founding of ‘India Olive Association’, continues to remain the Founder President to provide his guidance to the growth and development of this association.