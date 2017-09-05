Myntra launches MPulse, an employee-customer connect initiative

Myntra, India’s largest destination for fashion online, has launched the second edition of MPulse, a unique and beneficial customer engagement activity. The current edition of the program has been set up in the form of a carnival at Myntra’s office, allowing the team at Myntra to interact with customers in their own special way.

The facility is bustle with game stalls, product stalls, food trucks and a musical band. The concept of a carnival was chosen to go along with the brand’s attitude, which reverberates, fun, excitement and exploration, while also reinforcing Myntra’s core value proposition to its customers.

The first day of the carnival, kicked-off by Myntra’s top brass, which included Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Ananth Narayanan CEO, Myntra and Jabong, Manpreet Ratia, Head-SCM, CE, CC & HR and Dipanjan Basu – Chief Financial Officer, saw customers sharing their aspirations from their favourite fashion destination – expressing what they love about Myntra and what they look forward to, ahead. Myntra’s delivery executives, who are already at customer touch-points as a routine, spent their time getting valuable customer feedback.

That wasn’t all! The day saw the largest ever drive by Myntra’s corporate employees to personally deliver shipments to customers at their doorsteps.

At the venue, gaming stalls are providing customers and visitors a special gamification experience. Other stalls allowed employees to showcase their handcrafted products to colleagues as well as customers. What’s fun without music? The musical band, Girish and the Chronicles, created the perfect musical backdrop all through the day. After checking out Myntra’s latest product offerings, visitors savoured the varied menu offerings from multiple food trucks at the carnival.

Beyond the external fun and frolic, Myntra has been working internally to create a customer satisfaction blueprint using various platforms:

SABRE is a smart artificial intelligence-based returns system that enables faster refunds for customers who demonstrate good buying-return behaviour

GRACE is a grievance redressal and concession engine, which is an automated system that tracks orders in real-time and triggers communication and concessions pro-actively before a delay happens.

ENCORE is an engine for new customer on boarding and retention, a way to engage new customers on the platform through e-tutorials, welcome packs, free Try & Buy, etc, so that they can familiarise themselves with the platform and be encouraged to shop again

KARMA galvanises the organisation towards greater customer experience by encouraging employees to meet customers by delivering products, listening to their calls and attending customer FGDs. This helps in building customer empathy, which in turn helps employees generate focused effort towards driving customer experience.

MPulse is expected to cause a rise in Myntra’s NPS or net promoter score, an important customer experience measure, resulting from focussed initiatives towards achieving the same. The innovation challenges will motivate employees to explore new areas of customer delight, leading to changes that would start impacting customers within a short period; the technology team will work on usability improvements and bug fixes during the week to further improve user experience.