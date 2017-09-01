Kraftly introduces ‘mysite’ feature for small sellers

Online marketplace Kraftly said its platform ‘mysite’ that allows sellers to sell products through their own dedicated websites is available to all traders for free of cost.

According to a PTI report: The company, which rolled out the facility in June on a pilot basis for select sellers, expects the platform to contribute 30 per cent to revenue in the next one year.

Through the feature, Indian sellers and small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) can create their own websites through a domain linked to Kraftly and sell their products.

“We have about 80,000 sellers on the kraftly platform and the feature is now free for everyone,” Chief Business Officer, Kraftly, Akshay Ghulati was quoted by PTI as saying.

The company claims to have garnered 1,200 sellers opting for the feature since June.

“In terms of mysite feature itself, we see it to contribute about 30 per cent to the revenue by the next 12 months which is currently less than 5 per cent,” Ghulati was further quoted by PTI as saying.

Launched in 2015, Kraftly offers a platform to small sellers, entrepreneurs and artisans in India in categories including apparel, accessories, home decor and footwear.