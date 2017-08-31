Home International News BRICS account for 47 per cent of global online retail sales

BRICS account for 47 per cent of global online retail sales

By  
-
SHARE

BRICS countries account for 47 per cent of the global online retail sales surpassing US $876 billion in 2016, a new study revealed on Thursday.

BRICS account for 47 per cent of global online retail sales
According to AliExpress, an e-commerce site for cross-border exports run by Alibaba, made-in-China goods like clothes, accessories, mobile phones and electronic products were most favoured by BRICS customers

According to the study released by the affiliated with China’s e-commerce giant , the figure is expected to climb to 59 per cent by 2022 as the five countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa — have great potential in e-commerce cooperation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Last year, BRICS countries had 1.46 billion Internet users and 720 million online shoppers, the study showed.

Russian candy and cookies; Indian handicrafts and spices; Brazilian nuts and propolis; and South African grapefruit and wine were the best sellers, the study added.

According to , an e-commerce site for cross-border exports run by Alibaba, made-in-China goods like clothes, accessories, mobile phones and electronic products were most favoured by BRICS customers.

“Increasing disposable income, wide use of the internet and improved payment and logistics services have driven the sustained and rapid development of e-commerce in the five countries,” said from the Ali Research Institute.

China, which holds the BRICS presidency this year, will host the bloc’s ninth summit in September in Xiamen, Fujian province.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR