Coffee Board lines up marketing and branding push to promote filter coffee

Coffee Board of India said it plans to promote the Indian filter coffee across the country and has lined up a marketing and branding push to expand the niche market.

Coffee Board of India said it plans to promote the Indian filter coffee across the country and has lined up a marketing and branding push to expand the niche market

According to a PTI report: The board, which runs the iconic Indian Coffee House chain, is also looking to revamp and expand the outlets across the country.

"By next year, we will have modern, clean, cool and affordable Coffee Houses across India offering Indian filter coffee and snacks," G.R. Krishna, CEO and Secretary, Coffee Board of India, told PTI.

Stating that so far Indian coffee has not been branded, Krishna was quoted by PTI as saying, "Till now, India has been a tea country, my objective is to also make it coffee country".

