2BMe opens first standalone store in Kolkata

2Bme apparel line, from the stable of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has introduced a fresh fashion range for the upcoming festive season. The apparel brand, 2Bme, which was launched earlier this year, is riding high on positive customer feedback with respect to affordability, quality products and high fashion quotient. 2Bme which has till now been exclusively available in select Spencer’s Retail outlets, has recently launched its first standalone store which caters to women’s fashion in Quest Mall, Kolkata.

2Bme has been positioned as a vibrant, young and a trendy brand which wants to champion ‘accessible fashion’ that caters to the clothing needs of an entire family. 2Bme is aiming to provide trend led, high quality latest fashion for women, men, boys, girls and infants while simultaneously being price sensitive. 2Bme has over 2,200 style options across categories such as ethnic wear, casual wear, formal wear, active wear; sleep wear, innerwear and fashion accessories like shoes, belts, bags and wallets. The price range for the products is between Rs 299 and goes up to Rs 1,499.

According to Vice President, Apparels at Spencer’s Retail, B Jagadeesh, “The new range of 2Bme apparel is looking promising and we are very excited to introduce an ethnic wear line for men, women and children in our store now. Our in-house team of talented design professionals has combined customer needs with the latest fashion trends to create the best in fashion with this new range. We have experimented with unique fabrics and silhouettes to keep in line the customer’s need for style and comfort. We have sourced fabrics from across the country to ensure best in class product quality for our apparel range.”

2Bme which pioneered the concept of ‘FMFG’ or Fast Moving Fashion Goods in India for the first time where a selection of the product range is replaced on the shelf every 4 weeks to ensure that there is something new for the customers every time they visit the stores.

According to Jagadeesh, this concept has been received positively by the customers and has set industry benchmark for mind to market turnaround time in apparel business. He also added that 2Bme’s high quality standards and sharp price points make it one of the most competitive and fastest growing apparels brand in the market today.

According to Jagadeesh, some of the key trends in apparels that should be looked out for are women are ethnic dresses and cigarette pants along with well-cut jackets and long shrugs. For men, he said that the henley t-shirt and jogger pants are trending internationally and is expected to be popular across age categories.

The new range of 2Bme apparels will be exclusively available at select Spencer’s Retail store and 2Bme brand store across the 20 cities in the country. In Kolkata, these apparels will be available in 2Bme store in Quest Mall as well as across 11 Spencer’s stores in the city. These 11 Spencer’s Retail stores are located in Quest Mall, South City Mall, Axis Mall, Mani Square Mall, Rashbehari Avenue, New Town Square – Rajarhat, Club Town Heights – BT Road, Forum Rangoli Mall – Belur, Upohor Town Center, Avisar – Kalitala Road and Downtown Mall – Unitech Rajarhat.