Burger King achieves 100 store milestone in India

The American burger chain, Burger King is celebrating its 100th store in India with the opening of an outlet in Jalandhar, Punjab recently. Located on GT road (Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway), near the campus of Lovely Professional University, the milestone store is a flagship outlet and the largest Burger King store in India.

In addition to a sprawling 2-storeyed seating area accommodating 160 customers, the outlet boasts of a convenient drive-thru counter for those who wish to order on-the-go.

Elated about the achievement, Burger King India CEO Rajeev Varman stated, “Our journey in India started with a global milestone, with India becoming the 100th operational country for Burger King. It is overwhelming to cross an iconic milestone in less than three years. We started our operations in India keeping our guests as the core focus, ensuring consistent innovative product development which satisfies the Indian taste palate. India is a unique market and we have consistently experimented with our menu to create offerings that are distinct from the global menu. Crossing a landmark milestone is a humbling experience and it only pushes us further to ensure the best for our guests.”

“We also continue to upgrade our restaurant experience with more modern and youthful imagery. Our upcoming stores will be launched with the new Garden Grill design, aligned with the expectations and lifestyles of India’s millennial audiences,” he further said.

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. It has witnessed tremendous growth since its launch in India in 2014, starting its journey from Saket, New Delhi.

Burger King, the Home of the Whopper, has doubled its footprint since last year, satiating the nation’s palates through 100 operational restaurants across more than 28 cities in the country including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kochi and Jaipur.

Earlier this year, Burger King also launched its first ever TVC in India, to establish its signature product, the ‘Whopper’, as the unequivocal leader in the market. With the aggressive expansion of restaurant footprint, the brand’s awareness score has also doubled across key urban centres.

The brand will continue to invest in integrated digital and mass media campaigns to reinforce brand connect among millennial audiences.