Mohan Umrotkar joins Carnival Cinemas as CEO

Spearheaded by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, leading multiplex chain Carnival Cinemas has announced the appointment of Mohan Umrotkar as its Chief Executive Officer. He takes over from P. V. Sunil who has been elevated as the Managing Director for the company.

Umrotkar is an energetic global executive adept in high growth multimillion dollar operations spanning across India and overseas markets of substantial impact and has played an active role in the operations, financial and strategic planning. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has a degree in commerce from the University of Mumbai.

In the past, he has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Reliance MediaWorks Group, part of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group where he was actively involved in the exhibition business (subsequently acquired by Carnival Cinemas) on cost rationalisation and growth efforts which led to major operational and financial improvements in business.

He has also had a significant professional stint with Deloitte in the assurance practise, working on some of India’s biggest business houses.

His mandate at Carnival Cinemas will be to oversee the completion of its corporate vision of 1,000 screens and also ensuring that each business division of the company achieve their business goal.

Having a strong foundation of over 18 years in operational finance, contract negotiations, mergers and acquisitions, treasury, fund raising initiatives, financial planning, taxation, risk mitigation and designing turnaround strategies, Umrotkar’s financial and business acumen channels the business focus, on the implementation of a dynamic business model to maximize ROI and profitability.

Speaking on the appointment, Founder and Chairman, Carnvial Group, Dr. Shrikant Bhasi said, “We welcome Mohan Umrotkar to the Carnival family. He is an accomplished thought leader and is known to leverage his entrepreneurial acumen to overcome complex business challenges and deliver high impact thus translating corporate vision with ease. He is known for his zest in running businesses and we are happy to have him join us. We are looking forward to his contribution as we continue to scale and grow our business steadily.”

“Umrotkar’s experience and expertise in the domain places him as a thought-leader in the industry. He is not only seasoned and versatile, but also willing to go that extra mile to ensure that innovation and consumer favourability are the key growth drivers for the company. He is committed to writing a new chapter of our growth story.” said Managing Director, Carnival Cinemas, P.V. Sunil.

Commenting on his new innings with Carnival Cinemas, Mohan Umrotkar who is a foodie by nature, passionate about playing and watching cricket and loves travelling and watching movies, said, “I have long admired Carnival Cinemas for its commitment to its vision and am excited to be able to be a part of making this vision a reality. I am delighted and look forward to working with the teams to further the brand.”