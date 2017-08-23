Milkbasket secures pre-series A round from Blume, others

Milkbasket, a micro-delivery grocery startup, has secured an undisclosed amount of funding from Blume Ventures, Lenovo Capital and Incubator Group (LCIG).

The pre-series A funding is the third round of funding raised by the company.

In December, a few Milkbasket customers together with Empower Investment, Hofan Capital and Draphant participated in their second round of funding, it said in a statement.

The funding will be utilised to expand operations across Gurgaon and hire manpower in technology, supply chain, and operations departments, it added.