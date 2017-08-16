Being Human Jewellery now in real gold

Being Human Foundation had tied up with Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. last year to launch Being Human Fine Diamond Jewellery. The brand has now unveiled their all new Gold range with 5 differentiated lightweight daily-wear collections crafted in 18KT gold at IIJS 2017.

Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd is the exclusive global licensee of Being Human Jewellery has sole rights to design, manufacture, distribute and retail the brand.

Minimal yet bold pieces catering to the fusion taste of young customers is their design philosophy and IIJS was an apt platform to introduce ‘All gold’ line of jewellery at the trade level. New ‘Fine diamonds’ as well as ‘All Gold’ collections of Being Human Jewellery will be available to customers for upcoming festive season.

The jewellery is inspired by Being Human’s six core brand values as love, care, share joy, help and hope. Part proceeds of the sales of every piece of jewellery go towards supporting the twin causes of education and healthcare for the underprivileged.

This new range of all gold received a welcoming response from retailers as well. Inimitably designed, five gold jewellery collections are designed with popular categories such as earrings, rings, pendants, bracelets and necklets.

Hoops collection, couple’s collection, abstract collection (inspired by abstract shapes and patterns), flora collection (inspired by floral patterns and nature), contour collection (inspired by definite forms and variety of textures) – all gold range starts from Rs 8,000 ranging from 2-20 grams.

Also, three new collections have been added to existing fine diamond jewellery range. Sliders (adjustable and sleek), sculpt (it’s an assortment of champagne colour diamonds with combination of gold colours: white + rose gold), solidometery (inspired by solid geometric shapes). Each piece of fine diamond jewellery comes certified by GSI – one of the international labs.

Crafted in natural diamonds and gold, these pieces cater to contemporary taste of customers. 80 per cent of all the jewellery will cater to women and 20 per cent to men. Being Human Jewellery is available in India with select few retailers and distributors.

For Salman’s fans across the globe, Being Human Jewellery will soon be available in Middle East, UK, USA and Canada.

“It is our pleasure to be connected with Being Human foundation. We have worked very closely in the past with Salman Khan and the association has been a gratifying and joyous one. Salman Khan represents modern-day India and has a huge global and mass appeal. His presence will boost our brand equity and will assist us to move effortlessly into the Western and Northern Region, which is our focus currently. Jointly, we have worked with skilled pool of craftsmen to add the blaze to our jewellery. We look forward to join hands and wish we continue to add many more dazzling instants in the life of our cherished customers,” stated CEO and Director of Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd, Prasad Kapre.