Japanese fast fashion brand Miniso comes to India

Miniso, Japan-based fast-fashion designer brand has stepped into India and announced its first store will open at the Ambience Mall.

The brand, which has established strategic relationships with nearly 60 countries, has stores in over 30 countries including the US, Canada, Australia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and South Korea.

Co-founded by Japanese designer Miyake Junya and young Chinese young entrepreneur Ye Guofu in Tokyo, with the former serving as chief designer, the brand retails products over twelve categories to target every aspect of life.

“Miniso is popular around the world, which means our design concepts have been widely accepted by consumers and what they seek can be satisfied by our designs. Our designs are derived from the most essential and realistic demands from life rather than those of extravagant and environmentally harmful. This is what we always emphasize — ‘back to nature, return to basic’,” Junya said

Aditi Rao Hyadri will launch the store on August 18.