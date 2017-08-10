Pizza Capers forays into Indian market

Australia’s leading gourmet pizza kitchen, Pizza Capers, has announced plans to serve up its unique and high quality pizzas and sides within the Indian market via a master franchise license in favour of local firm Krsna Foods (India) Pvt Limited.

Pizza Capers is a pioneer in the gourmet pizza space, and in 2012, became part of the Retail Food Group Limited (RFG) stable of brands.

RFG Chief Executive – International, Mike Gilbert, noted that the grant of master franchise rights for India represented a watershed event for the brand that sets the platform for further international growth.

“Pizza Capers has enjoyed considerable success in the Australian market, and we are excited to be partnering with local experts who share our vision for introducing high quality gourmet pizzas to Indian consumers.”

“A surge in consumerism coupled with increasing incomes and changes to lifestyle and eating patterns within India has meant that entry into the territory has long been on our radar. We expect these factors to provide a huge platform upon which the Pizza Capers brand can prosper,” he said.

Pizza Capers’ international expansion model is based on recruiting master franchise partners who share the company’s vision to develop the brand system in a defined territory. The model provides the company and local partners with the opportunity to forge sustainable partnerships to successfully develop the Pizza Capers network.

RFG is confident its new Master Franchise Partner, who brings to the table extensive multi-unit QSR experience across India and the Pacific, especially within the pizza segment, together with a strong connection with the Franchise Association of India, is the ideal candidate to launch the Pizza Capers brand in the region.

Gilbert noted that RFG was conscious to partner with a robust master franchisee capable of applying sufficient resources, expertise and resolve to ensuring the successful entry of Pizza Capers into the Indian market.

“Krsna Foods (India) Pvt Limited satisfies each of these pre-requisites and we have every confidence of the Brand’s success in the territory,” he said.