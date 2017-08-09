Home Retail Big Boy Toyz ventures into merchandise, launches perfume

Big Boy Toyz ventures into merchandise, launches perfume

(BBT), a leading player in the pre-owned exotic car segment in India, has ventured into merchandise with a perfume range.

BBT-Gold Edition comprises bergamot, cucumber, mint amidst a backdrop of powerful cedar, sweet Tonka and musk, along with aromatic herbs and selected spices, as its core ingredients

Along with the perfume range Big Boy Toyz – Gold Edition, the company has planned an investment of US $5 million in the development of merchandise with an initial investment of US $1 million in the new product line, read a statement from the brand.

Through the range conceptualized by founder and Chief Operating Officer Ritka , BBT aims to diversify its operations and extend its reach to the target audience and strengthen its foothold in the luxury products market by establishing itself as a multi-faceted brand.

It has acquired the basic fragrance from Germany, while the bottle has been ornamented in Spain.

Commenting on the perfume, Ahuja said: “BBT, through its core business of dealing in iconic, high-value cars, has always been associated with a fine taste, rich choice and unparalleled aristocracy. All of this, and more, finds its reflection in a bottle of BBT-Gold Edition.

“It has a woody aroma that gives out the subtle warmth of amber. This perfume is the brainchild of Ritika Ahuja and a much-loved project of the entire BBT team. Through this perfume, we want our brand to reach every household and to be recalled as a top-quality provider of exotic products that speak of a refined taste and impeccable quality,” Ahuja added.

