SPAR to launch a new outlet in Prozone Mall, Coimbatore

SPAR has launched a new SPAR Hypermarket outlet at Prozone Mall, Coimbatore’s latest shopping, entertainment, and dining destination. This is the second SPAR outlet in the city.

“In India, SPAR Hypermarkets came about as a license agreement between the Dubai-based Landmark Group’s Max Hypermarkets India Pvt. Ltd and SPAR International. SPAR is the world’s largest independent food retail chain, which operates on the principle of a ‘Co-operative of Independent Retailers and Wholesalers,” MD & CEO, SPAR Hypermarkets, Rajeev Krishnan told IMAGES Group in an exclusive interview last year.

SPAR Hypermarket had entered the Omnichannel space in May this year to provide its customers an easy and hassle-free shopping experience across channels.

The hypermarket is looking to extend an assortment in terms of range and freshness to online customers. The idea is to provide an e-commerce system with multi-channel capabilities to existing brick-and-mortar customers and to acquire new customers.

SPAR Hypermarkets operates over one million square feet area across nine cities, including Bengaluru, Mangalore, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Chennai and Pune.

The average store size is 40,000 sq.ft. and, between all its stores, SPAR serves 30 million customers annually.

The group is now look at increasing retail space by 30 per cent over the next 12 months.