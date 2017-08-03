Amazon India to set up three more ‘Fulfillment Centres’ as a part of expansion programme

Amazon India to set up three more ‘Fulfillment Centres’ as a part...

E-commerce major Amazon India will set up three more ‘Fulfillment Centres’ in the country as a part of its expansion programme by Diwali, it said.

“We are setting up three new Fulfilment Centres (where the goods bound for delivery to customers are stored) at Hyderabad, outer areas of Gurgaon and Ahmedabad soon, and with this the total number of such facilities will increase to 41 in the country,” the company’s Vice President (India Customer Fulfillment) Akhil Saxena told PTI.

According to a PTI report: Saxena was here to inaugurate the company’s 38th and Madhya Pradesh’s first Fulfillment Centre, spread over 40,000 sq.ft. area on the Ring Road in Indore.

In Madhya Pradesh, nearly 6,000 sellers are associated with Amazon, 2,200 of them from Indore and nearby areas, he said.