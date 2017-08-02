Home Retail Top brass exodus at Snapdeal after talks with Flipkart fall through

    By  
    -
    After the announcement of major layoff with an agenda to cut down 80 percent of its employee strength in the company, on Tuesday witnessed exit from many senior members from technology, product and engineering division.

    Business head of FMCG, Digvijay Ghosh and Business head of general merchandise, Rahul Jain of Snapdeal had resigned

    According to a ANI report: Vice President product, ; Vice President, engineering, and head of IT, are some of the first names to have exited the company.

    Business head of FMCG, and Business head of general merchandise, of Snapdeal had resigned. It is contemplated that many more from the product, IT and engineering division are to follow.

    Earlier on Monday, Snapdeal revealed that it is facilitating a major layoff in the company. It reported the departure of 1,000 out of 1200 employees from the company after the merger deal failed with .

