Wonderchef expands retail presence; opens 6th EBO in India

India’s prestigious brand for innovative and healthy cookware and appliances – Wonderchef, promoted by Ravi Saxena and Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, has launched its first Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Pune. The outlet is located at Pune’s most premium Mall, Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar.

With this addition, now Wonderchef has now 6 exclusive outlets in the country besides its omnichannel presence across 5,000 retail outlets.

Wonderchef, a Rs 200 crore company, offers a wide range of premium cookware and appliances across the country through its multi-channel sales (e-commerce, modern trade, EBO, teleshopping, general trade outlets) and direct to home network (which engages more than 50,000 women).

On the launch occasion, Managing Director, Wonderchef Home Appliances (P) Ltd, Ravi Saxena said, “Wonderchef has grown into a trusted and the most loved brand of non-stick cookware and healthy appliances in the country. Our clear focus is to strengthen this positioning. Everything we would do over the next three years would be in this direction till such time we are one of the top 3 players in kitchenware industry in India. As of now we have total 6 EBOs and we plan to open 2 more stores in Delhi and 1 in Bangalore by next month. Soon we are going to be present across Metros with partners who are passionate about cooking and want to be a part of the growing Wonderchef family.”

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said “I am very happy and overwhelmed to see the enthusiasm and zeal in the people of Pune. It gives me immense pleasure to see an evolving cooking culture with such innovative recipes. Wonderchef is committed to empowering women by enabling them to cook better. “

Wonderchef stores in Mumbai are located at Linking Road (Khar), Infiniti Mall (Andheri West), Viviana Mall (Thane), R-City Mall (Ghatkopar), Seawoods Mall (Vashi) and now at Phoenix Marketcity (Pune).