HCCBL elevates Dinesh Jadhav as ED, Head of Supply Chain

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd, the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in India, has elevated Dinesh Jadhav as its Executive Director and Head of Supply Chain.

Jadhav will succeed Sanjay Sharma, who has left the company after serving almost 19 years, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCBL) said in a statement.

“We are excited to have Jadhav take on this role and am confident that he will leverage his rich experience of over two decades to usher in a culture of agility and innovation across our very large manufacturing organisation,” CEO, HCCBL, Christina Ruggiero said in a statement.

Jadhav is associated with HCCBL for over two decades.

Prior to this, he served as the VP Manufacturing Operations at HCCBL and handled several assignments. Prior to HCCBL, he worked at Larsen & Toubro.