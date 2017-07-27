Consumer Survey: Amazon yet to become the go-to-place for womenswear

The US apparel market grew at a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2 per cent from 2011 to 2016, and was valued at US $274 billion in 2016. The share of womenswear relative to the total market size has remained stable over the past five years, within the range of 48 per cent – 49 per cent and was valued at US $132 billion in 2016. This category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1 per cent on average through to 2020 to reach US $149 billion, according to data from Euromonitor.

