Van Heusen Innerwear and Athleisure to expand pan India

India’s fashion power-house, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.’s Van Heusen Innerwear and Athleisure business today announced a pan India growth plan in this emerging segment. Since its foray last year, Van Heusen Innerwear and Athleisure has created a strong presence across 1,700+ outlets across 80+ towns in South India, with its premium and innovative collection.

As a part of its expansion plans, Van Heusen’s Innerwear and Athleisure business is poised for a strong growth, with national presence across 7,000+ MBOs and 30+ exclusive business outlets by 2017-18. Moreover, the range will be available across 250 Van Heusen exclusive stores, 300 Planet Fashion stores and leading departmental outlets across India.

“Van Heusen’s Innerwear and Athleisure business follows a localized distribution model, which has been well received by our business partners across South India and has created a strong value proposition for the brand. We are delighted that our consumers have hugely appreciated this range, which is crafted on the ethos of fashion, innovation and performance. We will continue to create stylish, trendy and new-age products for our consumers, as we expand into new markets across India, thereby offering complete fashion solution to the Indian Men,” COO – Innerwear Business, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Puneet Kumar Malik said.

With its foray into Delhi and NCR, Van Heusen introduces the all new range of Innerwear and Althleisure, offering sophisticated styling with new and innovative product features for the best in class comfort and fit. Van Heusen’s Innerwear range comprises four collections including Classic, Platinum, Signature and Active. Each collection has been designed to offer a differentiated range to the various consumer segments.

Classic – The classy wardrobe essential offering performance features like all day fresh and colour fresh.

Platinum – The range offering sophisticated styling and elevated comfort with Pima cotton

Signature – Fashion innerwear with Flexi stretch feature for body defining fit.

Active – True sports innerwear with Swift Dry feature.

Athleisure – The multi-purpose wear created for the Gym, the Brunch, the Street. Crafted with elevated fashion and new age fabric, it also comes with Smart -Tech feature that offers benefits like quick dry, stain release and anti-stat, making this a true cross over between fitness and fashion.

The brand is also introducing the Metropolis Athleisure collection that elevates the customer with garments that have Quick Dry, Easy Stretch and Media Pockets while on the move.