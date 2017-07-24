Louis Vuitton launches e-commerce store in China

Louis Vuitton has launched an e-commerce service in China, seeking to capitalise on a rebound in the world’s largest luxury-goods market, where online sales have been dominated by local Internet giants.

The website offers leather goods, small leather goods, shoes, accessories, watch and jewelry, luggage, and the newly launched Les Parfums Louis Vuitton.

Currently, the website is available in 12 cities – Beijing, Shanghai, ChongQing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shenyang, Dalian, Haerbin and Wuhan.

It is the 11th e-commerce market for Vuitton since it launched its first site in France in 2005.

LVMH has been revamping its broader digital strategy, in May introducing a new multi-brand retail site called 24Sevres.com as it faces off with the likes of Yoox-Net-a-Porter and Farfetch.