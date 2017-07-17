Dudleys now expands its presence in Vasant Kunj

Dudleys, the dusk to dawn online food delivery portal has announced its expansion in capital. Gurugram’s hot favourite food destination is now open in Vasant Kunj.

The portal offers some of the most exotic burgers and shakes in the town to customer’s door step from 7:00 pm to 4:00 am. This unique food paradise is surely a new age food trend.

Dudleys is known for its delicious burgers seasoned with in house spices, tantalising in-house sauces and assorted veggies. To accompany the consumers eating experience the portal also offers an exclusive range of milkshakes ranging from classic strawberry, chocolate and vanilla to fancier flavours such as salted caramel. Chef’s special basil n berry shake and the tiramisu shakes are the best option to douse midnight craving.

Announcing the expansion news, Founder of Dudleys, Ashish Bahukhandi said, “Ever since our opening in Gurugram, Dudleys has been the top delivery portal in the town and we are expecting the same from Delhi.”

Bahukhandi also mentioned that he feels happy to share that within three months of its opening, Dudleys has achieved a phenomenal growth by launching its second outlet and expecting to win hearts of Delhites as well.

Dudleys is a brainchild of Ashish Bahukhandi and Chetan Kaul – the two young and dynamic entrepreneurs with vast knowledge of restaurant business.