Tiffany & Co appoints Diesel’s Alessandro Bogliolo CEO

Tiffany & Co on Thursday appointed former chief executive as CEO. He will also be joining the board of directors.

Tiffany has been plagued by the challenges presented by a strong U.S. dollar, including a decline in tourism spending

Bogliolo, a luxury industry veteran with 16 years of experience at Bulgari — where he was chief executive when the fine jeweller sold to for more than US $5.2 billion in 2011 — has served as the chief executive of Italian fashion and accessories brand Diesel since 2013, and will begin his post at Tiffany on October 2.

At Diesel, Bogliolo led a turnaround strategy aimed at reclaiming the company’s luxury image, by scaling back sales to wholesale customers and improving customer service.

He will succeed , who was ousted by the New York-based company in February after it had posted declining sales and profits for two years in a row. Chairman Michael Kowalski served as interim chief while the company searched for a successor.

Tiffany has been plagued by the challenges presented by a strong U.S. dollar, including a decline in tourism spending. Younger shoppers are also spending less on jewelry and it has had to put up with a headache at its flagship store in New York City, which is next to Trump Tower and has been subjected to heightened security.

