Supermarket chain Aldi to create 4,000 UK jobs to support expansion plans

German discount supermarket chain Aldi is creating 4,000 new jobs in the UK to match rising sales, with new jobs including store assistants and deputy store managers.

The grocer, which has more than 700 UK stores, said that it saw 900,000 new customers walk through its doors last year.

The group said it remains on course to open 1,000 stores by 2022.

“The success of Aldi in the UK is due to the hard work and commitment of our employees, and they are crucial to our future expansion plans,” said Chief Executive, Aldi – UK and Ireland, Matthew Barnes.

Together with its German peer Lidl, Aldi has enjoyed impressive success in the UK in recent years, appealing particularly to cash-conscious spenders and those who have recently started to feel the effects of a significant pick-up in inflation.